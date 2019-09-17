We are Local
Councilman Palermo: ‘I will not resign’

Vinny Palermo, who pled guilty Monday to not paying taxes in 2012-2014, took a couple...
Vinny Palermo, who pled guilty Monday to not paying taxes in 2012-2014, took a couple questions from 6 News on Tuesday ahead of the City Council meeting. Palermo, who represents Omaha's Fourth District, said Tuesday he would not resign his seat on the City Council. (WOWT) (WOWT)
By 6 News
Published: Sep. 17, 2019 at 4:44 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A day after he pled guilty to not filing taxes for three years, Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo said he wasn’t going anywhere.

“I will not resign,” he said.

Palermo pleaded guilty to three counts of willful failure to file income tax returns for 2012, 2013, and 2014 tax years. He received a gross income of about $145,434, $220,400, and $129,612 for those years, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

When asked whether his constituents deserved an explanation, Palermo referred 6 News to his attorney.

"It's an administrative matter," he said, "so I'll refer any questions to my attorney, Mr. Davis."

Palermo represents Omaha’s 4th District.

