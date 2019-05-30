Council set to vote on waste contract recommendation

The Omaha City Council is expected to vote next Tuesday on Mayor Jean Stothert’s recommendation of FCC’s bid on a 10-year waste disposal contract.

The mayor calls the FCC plan the lowest and best bid and said it would not raise taxes.

Under this plan people could put unlimited yard waste on the curb and bigger families can get up to three carts with no extra charge.

The mayor said, “There are some people who have big families, some people who want it, some people who want the ability to put yard waste all year round :18 if they want that third cart we will offer that third cart at no cost to homeowners.”

The mayor said West Central Sanitation’s proposal would have an added cost for a third cart.

Under the proposal backed by the mayor homeowners could put unlimited yard waste on the curb on Saturdays at no additional cost.

“It would be during peak periods which would be six weeks in spring and fall during spring and fall cleanup. That is when we have the largest amount of yard waste.”

The recommended plan calls for all yard waste collected during that 12 week period to be composted at Omagro. This will cost the city $500,000 to $600,000 a year.

Under the West Central Sanitation option additional yard waste would come at a cost to owners.

“We wanted to get people what they wanted, what level of service they wanted and level of service they were willing to pay for and that is what was really important.”

The mayor said FCC would create approximately 130 jobs in Omaha as well as establish a local call center.