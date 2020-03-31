Council Bluffs youth presumed positive for COVID-19, Pottawattamie County's fourth case

A girl age 17 or younger from Council Bluffs is the county's fourth presumptive positive case of COVID-19 case, the Pottawattamie County Public Health Department reported Tuesday.

The girl, who is self-isolating at home, has no pre-existing medical conditions and had contact with an existing case, according to the news release.

PCPHD is investigating contacts related to this case, the release states.

So far, the department has identified one exposure time and location: Westlake Hardware, 721 W. Broadway, Council Bluffs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The store has installed sneeze guards at the checkouts, the release states.

"Pottawattamie County Public Health is considering this case very low-risk to the public," the release states.