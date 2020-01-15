Council Bluffs welding student gets recognized by Gov. Reynolds for her trade

Across the state of Iowa, students are getting hands-on learning experience, learning auto mechanics, welding, construction, and other trades. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds pointed to a Council Bluffs program that she says is an example of how schools are preparing students to fill a void in the trades.

An exciting day in Des Moines for one of the students in the Council Bluffs Public Schools Trade Works Academy.

Emma Myers is a junior at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson. Emma is learning how to weld as part of the Trade Works academy. Emma was attracted to welding because her father is a welder.

“My dad’s been welding for forty years and it just always interested me, him coming home with new holes in his shirt and always noticed new holes or new burns in his clothes and I thought it was cool,” said Myers.

Emma is one of more than 350 Council Bluffs High School students who are in the Trade Works Academy. The academy creates opportunities for Bluffs students to learn the trades.

At this year’s Condition of the State Address. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds mentioned school districts working together with community colleges and local businesses to give students an opportunity to work in the trades. Governor Reynolds used the Bluffs Trade Works Academy as an example of the growing interest in such programs across the state, and Governor Reynolds also recognized Emma.

“I didn’t really know what to do like just kind of stood up and waved a little bit I was kind of in shock I guess,” said Myers.

Not only was Emma recognized by the governor, but she also got to meet the governor. So did more than a dozen other students in the program and their instructors.

Emma plans to continue to work on her welding skills at Iowa Western Community College while working on her high school diploma. And hopefully find work as a welder, following in her father’s footsteps.

In her condition of the State Address Governor Reynolds says she will be adding one million dollars for work-based learning coordinators to be covered by operational sharing agreements across the state.

