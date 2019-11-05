Big changes for Iowa voters, city and school elections combine

It’s Election Day in Iowa and for the first time, Iowa’s city and school elections are combined.

Tuesday is serving as a sort of practice run for the much anticipated 2020 election.

There are some big changes, especially in Pottawattamie County. All 40 precincts will be open, which is double what would normally be open for an election like this.

Back in 2017 legislation was passed in Iowa to have both the city and school elections on the same day. Voters say, it has dragged more people out to the polls.

Officials like Kristi Everette have been hard at work making sure everyone knows where to vote. Another big change, everyone now goes to their voter's precinct instead of their local school.

"It's been challenging and kind of stressful but I think the planning and all of the training we've had, I think we are ready for it," said Everette.

Voters say it's easier getting it all done at once.

"You never get a good turnout on a school election and I thought why don't you put them together so that you can vote one time and get a higher turnout. I was happy to see it," said Everette.

It is also the first time voters in Iowa are required to have their voter ID cards.

Three of the six Council Bluffs City Council spots are up for grabs, as well as four of the five School Board spots.

Polls are open until 8 p.m.

Unofficial results from Election Day will be available on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website.

The Pottawattamie County Elections Deputy says they expect at least a 20 percent voter turnout and hopes this election will be good practice for those working the polls during the next year's presidential election.

