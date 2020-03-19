Council Bluffs visitors bureau lists local restaurants offering delivery, carryout, drive-thru

With so many business restrictions in place to protect the public from possible coronavirus exposure, "going out" for dinner isn't as easy as it used to be.

It's still possible in many places, with a few modifications, of course. But how do you know whether your favorite restaurant is still mostly open for business?

On Thursday, the Pottawattamie County COVID-19 Response Task Force shared a list Thursday of local restaurants compiled by the Council Bluffs Convention and Visitors Bureau that are open for drive-through, carry-out and delivery.

The visitors bureau has them all alphabetized and categorized for you to make it easy to find just what you're in the mood for, and how to go about getting it.

With all those local food options at your fingertips, you're back to struggling with the same old tough questions about what's for dinner.

Regardless of what you decide, the visitors bureau recommends you call ahead to make sure the restaurant hasn't changed its hours.