Council Bluffs unveils August block party in Bayliss Park

Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation announced plans Thursday for the Bayliss Park Block Party, a free event with a family-friendly lineup of activities.

The new community-wide event will take place at Bayliss Park, 100 Pearl Street, on Saturday, August 31, at 3 p.m.

Here's what's in store:



3:00 p.m.: Block Party The start of the party features kids' games and prizes, face painting, balloon art, and more. You will also be in the company of five famous characters; Elsa and Anna from Frozen, Spider-Man, Wonder Woman, and Maleficent. Additionally, several food trucks and vendors will have food and drink available for purchase. These Block Party activities will take place on the north side of Bayliss Park.

4:30 p.m.: Laurie Berkner Concert – People Magazine called Laurie Berkner "the queen of kids' music." Newsweek described her music as "groovy, folksy tunes that appeal to the whole family." Laurie's concerts feature popular hits like "Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz)," "Victor Vito," "We Are The Dinosaurs," "Pig On Her Head," and "Rocketship Run," plus – as a special treat for fans – a few well-loved Laurie Berkner songs that are not often heard at Laurie's full-band concerts. Kids should plan to bring their dancing shoes and a stuffed animal (for their heads). The concert will take place under the dome on the west side of Bayliss Park.

6:00 p.m.: High Heel Concert –High Heel takes the stage at 6 p.m. The band, now in its 14th year, is led by Lisa Larsen, well-known for her amazing vocals. During the concert, Lisa moves about the stage and the audience, creating an interactive show for everyone. Appealing to all ages, High Heel covers a wide variety of songs including Lady Antebellum, Journey, Pat Benatar, Fleetwood Mac, Sugarland, Shania Twain, and many more. The concert will take place under the dome on the west side of Bayliss Park.

8:00 p.m.: Movie in the Park (Incredibles 2) – Take in a movie under the stars and enjoy the adventures of Helen, Bob, Violet, Dash, and baby Jack-Jack. The movie will take place on the south side of Bayliss Park.

For additional details, and regular updates, visit the event on Facebook @CityofCB.