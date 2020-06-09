Council Bluffs to open city pools for lap swimming only with restrictions

The City of Council Bluffs will be opening its city pools for lap swimming only on June 15.

RELATED: More coverage | Case map | Metro exposure sites | INFO

According to the release, there will be no swim lessons, parties, or family nights at this time.

The release states that this will be adjusted when Governor Reynolds allows pools to fully open.

Those wishing to make reservations should call the pool they wish to attend. No walk-ins will be permitted. Reservations must be made 48-hours in advance.

Upon arrival, all guests will have their temperatures taken. Those with a temperature greater than 100.4 will be turned away.

Additional information can be found on the City of Council Buffs Pools website.