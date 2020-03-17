Council Bluffs schools prepare for month-long closures

Iowa schools will be closed for a month. That's the message from Governor Kim Reynolds in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

"It's heartbreaking. It gets emotional," Dr. Vickie Murillo, superintendent of Council Bluffs Community Schools, said through the tears.

Emotions are running high in Council Bluffs.

"I have never seen anything like this," Murillo said. "It's kind of heartbreaking to think that we'll have schools with no students in them."

For what's likely the last time for a month, students are inside of Council Bluffs Community Schools. It's different from the already empty schools we are seeing in Nebraska.

"By having this day, it allowed us to organize and our students are leaving with some closure. Knowing that it's not over and they're going to be at home for a while and we can still engage them," she explained.

To keep students on track for their learning, teachers were busy preparing bags for kids to take home.

They're filled with laptops, math booklets, information for parents and details for their breakfast and lunch program while schools are closed.

It's a plan that's adapting after Gov. Reynolds called on all Iowa schools to close for four weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"From prevention, to ready to close, now we will be shifting to what do we need to reopen. And make sure it's as seamless as this last day was," Murillo said.

But if the deadly virus outbreak keeps schools around the country and in Iowa closed for the rest of the year Murillo said they'll need to reassess.

For now, Murillo and other educators will have to wait and see what tomorrow will hold.

"It just doesn't seem real. But it's here and it is real," the superintendent said.