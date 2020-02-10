Council Bluffs school shooting threats deemed not credible

Two Lewis Central High School students were taken into custody following threats of a mass shooting, according to Council Bluffs Police Department.

Investigators confirm to 6 News that they determined several juveniles had discussed how a mass shooting incident could occur at the school. All students were located and interviewed by law enforcement.

Authorities contacted the Sarpy County Attorney's Office with the results of the investigation. It was then determined that two juveniles should be charged with Threat of Terrorism, which is a class D felony. Both minors were taken into custody at the Southwest Iowa Juvenile Detention Center.

The Council Bluffs Police Department believes that the threats are not credible as the juveniles do not have the means to carry out their threats. Officers are present at Lewis Central High School to insure the safety of the students.