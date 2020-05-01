Council Bluffs restaurants welcome dine-in customers back

Restrictions in place since mid-march were loosened Friday for restaurants, gyms, retail stores, malls and libraries in 77 of Iowa's 99 counties.

People eat at Caddy's in Council Bluffs on Friday, 5/1/20.

In Council Bluffs, several restaurants decided to welcome back dine-in customers. The dining room at Boxer Barbeque has been closed since March 18, but co-owner Renae Dieatrick decided it was time to open it back up.

She said many of her employees aren't getting unemployment and she feared for the future of the restaurant if dine-in business remained closed.

She also misses her regular customers, meeting new people and feeling a sense of normalcy.

"We 're just happy to be open again. We're happy that we're getting the chance to have people come see us again," said Dieatrick.

She says the dinner rush on Friday was slower than what she expected. The restaurant had some reservations but not as many as usual.

Caddy's Kitchen and Cocktails also welcomed back dine-in business. Around lunch time Friday, a handful of tables were occupied.

"I expected a bit of a mad rush and a big sense of urgency to get here. Today at lunch it was a little quiet," said Caddy's owner Brian Cadwallader.

By the evening hours, the crowd had grown. Cadwallader thinks more Council Bluffs restaurants will re-open their dining rooms soon.

"I think a lot of them are waiting to see what happens with us. I think if things go the way they've gone today and the way we hope they go tonight and tomorrow for brunch I think everyone will get more comfortable with the idea," he said.

Despite the loosened restrictions, some restaurants decided to keep their dining rooms closed.

Kikkers Bar and Grill is continuing to do carry-out only for the health and safety of employees and customers.

According to Governor Kim Reynold's Proclamation of Disaster Emergency issued on April 27, 2020, restaurants in the 77 counties are required to operate at no more than 50 percent of normal capacity, limit group sizes to no more than 6 people, keep tables 6 feet apart, disallow customer to serve themselves and implement reasonable measures to ensure social distancing of employees and customers.