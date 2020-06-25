Council Bluffs police arrest man for two robberies Wednesday

Council Bluffs Police officers responded to a hold-up alarm at a Boost Mobile Thursday afternoon.

Upon arrival, officers found Brian Berry threatening two female employees with a knife.

According to the release, once confronted, Berry surrendered the knife.

Berry was also linked to another robbery at a Max I. Walker Dry Cleaners which had occurred 30 minutes prior, according to the release.

Berry was arrested on two counts of Robbery in the first degree, kidnapping in the second degree, and one count of theft.