Council Bluffs neighborhood starts own Neighborhood Watch to cut back on crime

Neighbors in Council Bluffs say they're fed up with crime in their area. So now they're taking matters into their own hands with a neighborhood watch.

The neighborhood watch says they're doing their own patrolling, making sure they're reporting things in the area and people that look out of place.

Ashley billings says she would usually turn a blind eye to the strange activity in the area. People using and selling drugs openly in the street, to even some being assaulted and stabbed. Now, she says she's stepping it up.

She and her husband started the neighborhood watch a couple of months ago with only a handful of members and now the group has more than 8 hundred followers online.

Billings says they go out regularly and report things to police when they see something off.

“We contacted some local guys from the city council and said we need to do something about this neighborhood so two individual guys came and walked around the neighborhood with my husband each day,” said Billings. “We're getting out there we need to take our town back.”

