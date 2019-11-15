Council Bluffs man sentenced in Witness Tampering case

Javon Jennings, convicted of manslaughter and child endangerment charges earlier this year, has been sentenced to 57 months in federal prison for Witness Tampering and Retaliating Against a Witness.

Jennings, 24, was sentenced Tuesday, November 12th by District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger. That sentence is to follow the 50 year sentence he was ordered to serve in the Manslaughter case for the death of 16-month-old Jazlynn Harshbarger.

The Witness Tampering relates to an incident in April, 2019.

In that case, prosecutors said that an inmate in the Pottawattamie County Jail had been served a subpoena by the FBI. The inmate told his family about the subpoena in a telephone call that was overheard by other inmates. Authorities say shortly after that, Jennings repeatedly assaulted the inmate who had been served the subpoena.