Council Bluffs man sentenced for sharing child pornography

A Council Bluffs man was sentenced Friday to 97 months in prison for possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Jason Leinen, 46, was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release following his prison term, pay $500 in restitution to each victim seeking restitution and comply with sex offender registry requirements.

In April 2018, a Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office was working undercover to investigate a file-sharing network where users were sharing child pornography through a program.

The program found an IP address traced back to Leinen’s residence, where authorities seized a desktop drive and computer.

Investigators found numerous links to the file-sharing networks along with illicit images of children.

The matter was investigated by the sheriff’s office and the Council Bluffs Police Department.