Council Bluffs man gets 40-month sentence after illicit online messages revealed

A Council Bluffs man was sentenced Tuesday for traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual relationships, some of them in other countries.

Richard John Massey, 69, was sentenced to 40 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for Travel with Intent to Engage in Sexual Conduct, the Department of Justice release states. The sentence was handed down by District Court Cheif Judge John A. Jarvey, according to the release from U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum, who represents the Southern District of Iowa.

The arrest was the result of an investigation that began in November 2018 after a 17-year-old Omaha girl's disclosed her relationship with Massey to an adult, the release states. A search of Massey's Facebook and email accounts unveiled several other relationships with females in other countries, authorities said.

Massey was arrested Nov. 6, 2018, at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport as he entered the United States on a flight originating from Mexico.