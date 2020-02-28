Council Bluffs man facing murder charges in 2019 missing persons case

An Iowa man has been charged with the Omaha slaying of a man who was reported missing about a year ago.

Nebraska court records say Dalton Dukes of Council Bluffs has been charged with first-degree murder and two weapons crimes. The records don't yet list the name of his court-appointed attorney.

Council Bluffs Police took a missing-persons report on Joseph Hellman on Feb. 21, 2019. As he was last seen in Omaha, the report was referred to Omaha Police, where investigators determined that Hellman had been killed Jan. 29, 2019.

According to jail court documents, prosecutors allege that after Dukes’ friend was sold fake meth, he tracked the seller down at a location in Douglas County.

According to prosecutors, witnesses said they heard a gunshot, then saw Dukes leave the home with a body — and that Dukes admitted to shooting the victim.

Prosecutors say Dukes drove to a campground along the Missouri River in Iowa, and put the vehicle in the water. No one has seen or heard from the victim since.

Police said his death couldn't be classified as a homicide until this past December.

Dukes is due back in court on April 3.

