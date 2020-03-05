Council Bluffs man, facing Omaha murder charge, convicted of meth dealing

A Council Bluffs man accused of murder in Omaha was sentenced in a separate federal case Wednesday for meth trafficking and carrying a firearm while trafficking.

Dalton Dukes was sentenced in the U.S. District Court of Iowa to 17 and a half years in prison. Court records state Dukes was responsible for 20 to 25 pounds of meth over a period of three months in 2018.

Prosecutors said in January of last year, a man sold dukes' friend “fake meth.” Dukes later tracked down the man - Joseph Hellman - and killed him.

Council Bluffs Police took a missing-persons report on Hellman on Feb. 21, 2019. As he was last seen in Omaha, the report was referred to Omaha Police, where investigators determined that Hellman had been killed Jan. 29, 2019.

According to prosecutors, witnesses said they heard a gunshot, then saw Dukes leave the home with a body — and that Dukes admitted to shooting the victim.