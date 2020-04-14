Council Bluffs man arrested for threatening Mutual of Omaha employees, buying weapon

A Council Bluffs man is being held in the Pottawattamie County Jail without bond after law enforcement officials say he threatened to kill Mutual of Omaha employees earlier this month.

38-year-old Jamare McCallum is facing felony charges. McCallum may have made an attempt to follow up on his alleged threats.

Officials tell us federal law enforcement is involved in this case.

According to an Omaha police report, Jamare McCallum was upset because he believed Mutual of Omaha owed him money.

According to the report, McCallum is reported to have told mutual employees, “I’m going to buy a gun and put every one of you in a ditch. I’ll be at Westroads meet me there so I can kill you.”

The report goes on to state that McCallum was arrested without incident and charged with making terroristic threats. He bonded out of Douglas County Corrections and then allegedly took his threat to another level.

“After that, he went and bought a semi-automatic weapon allegedly and a handgun in Council Bluffs, which is an additional federal charge to be out on bond on a felony and buying those guns,” said Don Kleine, Douglas County Attorney.

McCallum went to Brown Loans in Council Bluffs. Josh Jones sold him an AR-15. Jones said he had a legal permit and everything checked out, but Jones had a bad feeling about McCallum. He says something about McCallum's body language made him suspicious.

“Skittish, jumpy not calm, cool, and collected,” said Jones.

Right away Jones called Council Bluffs Police. McCallum was taken into custody. He’s being held on a felony charge out of Omaha. Federal law enforcement has also charged him with a felony.

“I think I was doing what every member of the community should do if they see body language or something going on pursue it no matter if it’s a false lead or not,” said Jones.

Jones has been in this business for more than five years he believes his intuition might have prevented something bad from happening.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine says they will coordinate with all the agencies involved and figure out which is the best place for McCallum to go for the public’s safety and then move forward.

