Council Bluffs man arrested after Sunday night standoff with police

A Council Bluffs man is in custody facing a variety on charges after a domestic clash that culminated in a standoff with police Sunday night.

Officers were alerted to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex around 8:15 p.m. Dudie Rose, 51, and a 37-year-old woman were involved.

They located Rose in the apartment. Police said he then barricaded himself inside, threatening to shoot officers.

Authorities said Rose is known to have a violent history and had an outstanding arrest warrant.

Negotiators were brought in and were able to talk him into surrendering after approximately 20 minutes.

Rose was arrested on the original warrant and additionally charged with a new violation of a restraining order.

No one was injured.