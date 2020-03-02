Council Bluffs man arrested after 100+ mph chase near Glenwood

A Council Bluffs man was arrested by Mills County Sheriff's deputies following a high-speed chase Friday night.

Sean Gochenour, 42, is being held at the Mills County Jail on $23,000 bond. He is charged with felony eluding, 1st-degree theft, possession of a controlled substanced 3rd-offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools and interference with officials acts along with multiple traffic citations.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop near 195th Street and Allis Road on a Ford F250 Gochenour was driving.

Gochenour failed to stop and attempted to elude authorities. The chase at one point reached more than 100 mph.

Law enforcement was able to set up stop sticks on the road. Gochenour attempted to do a U-turn to avoid them and crashed into a ditch, they said.

After a "brief interaction" with law enforcement, he was taken into custody, they said.

The truck Gochenour was driving was reported stolen out of Omaha.

His next court date has not been set as of Monday.