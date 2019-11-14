Council Bluffs man accused of kidnapping 4-year-old pleads guilty

Michael Brandstrom, accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old girl in September, filed a guilty plea through his attorney today and did not appear in Pottawattamie County district court. He's been in jail since his arrest.

The four-year-old girl wandered away from her apartment and Brandstrom spotted her and took her back to his apartment.

A frantic mom called 9-1-1 and Council Bluffs police started looking for her. It turns out, he also took nude photos of the girl while she was at his apartment.

A case that still frustrates and angers others who live in the complex.

“That isn’t anything to what he deserves,” said one neighbor.

“That little girl can’t get her life back,” said another.

The official guilty plea was to kidnapping and lascivious acts with a child. Experts say he’s expected to serve at least 70-percent of the sentence, meaning he could be out in 7-years. It’s not clear whether Brandstrom pleaded guilty to the original charges.

