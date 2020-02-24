An 8-time felon, Council Bluffs man sentenced for using counterfeit money

A Council Bluffs man who was an eight-time felon was sentenced Monday in federal court for being a felon in possession of a firearm and passing counterfeit currency.

According to the U.S. Attorney District of Nebraska’s Office, Coldy Hackworth, 30, was sentenced Monday to 77 months of imprisonment. There is no possibility of parole in the federal system.

When released, Hackworth will serve 3-years of supervised release and is ordered to pay $1,100 in restitution and other fees.

In May 2019, Hackworth arranged to buy a Chevy Tahoe from a victim through Letgo.com, a website where users can buy and sell items.

Hackworth met the victim and her husband at their Omaha home and bought the Tahoe using $900 in counterfeit bills.

The seller signed the title to Hackworth, who drove away in the truck. He later registered the truck in his name in Iowa.

The Tahoe was found by Omaha Police investigators in June 2019 at an apartment complex Hackworth was known to reside in occasionally.

Police later were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle.

Hackworth was a passenger in the vehicle, which was searched after the driver admitted drug paraphernalia was inside the vehicle.

A HiPoint C9 9mm handgun was found under Hackworth’s seat.

“Hackworth informed officers ‘I know I’m a felon and I knew it was in there.’”

Authorities also found $5,600 in counterfeit bills in the vehicle near where the gun was located.

Hackworth was currently out on bond in Nebraska pending sentencing for a 2nd-degree assault conviction.

This case was investigated by the Omaha Police Department, the U.S. Secret Service, and the FBI Greater Omaha Safe Streets Task Force.