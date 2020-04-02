Council Bluffs man, 69, charged with four counts of sex abuse involving minor

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) -- Council Bluffs Police arrested Hershal James Ratliff, 69, of on Wednesday.
He is charged with:
- four counts of sexual abuse in the third degree
- one count of lascivious acts with a minor
- one count of solicitation of commercial sexual activity
- one count of indecent exposure
At least two- people -- one of them a child -- are alleging abuse and police believe there may be more victims. Anyone with additional information -- you're urged to contact Council Bluffs Police.