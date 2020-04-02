Council Bluffs man, 69, charged with four counts of sex abuse involving minor

Updated: Fri 12:20 AM, Apr 03, 2020

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) -- Council Bluffs Police arrested Hershal James Ratliff, 69, of on Wednesday.

He is charged with:

  • four counts of sexual abuse in the third degree
  • one count of lascivious acts with a minor
  • one count of solicitation of commercial sexual activity
  • one count of indecent exposure

At least two- people -- one of them a child -- are alleging abuse and police believe there may be more victims. Anyone with additional information -- you're urged to contact Council Bluffs Police.

 