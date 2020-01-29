Council Bluffs journalism students prepare to cover Decision 2020

Proof that sometimes you can't judge a book by its cover or age. A group of high school students in Council Bluffs is getting a front-row seat as democratic candidates make their case for the presidential nomination.

You might be surprised by the access and information these teens are getting.

"Not every day do you have 16-year-old or 17-year-old going out and getting to be with CNN and NBC and WOWT and get to film these candidates," said Madeline Knau, a student.

Council Bluff’s Community Schools has over 100 students participating in their journalism program. They’re getting a front seat to the 2020 presidential election.

"The campaigns 99.9 percent of the time the campaigns are happy to have our students come and cover the candidates," said Gerry Appel, a Journalism advisor at Abraham Lincoln High School.

Those moments are giving these teenagers some valuable information and insights which they go on to share in their newspaper, online publications, social media, and their own broadcast production.

“I’ve learned so much about politics just by being at these things,” said Knau.

Another student Kyle, agrees.

“You get to learn a lot more about what goes into campaigning and you get the personal experience of being able to meet candidates as well,” said Kyle.

Kaitlyn Richardson is studying up in preparation to cover caucus night. She expects to continue fielding questions right up until decision day.

"I went to the Buttigeig rally and so my parents were really interested in getting information on that, as I said that background information even my family wouldn't have seen otherwise,” said Richardson.

There have even been some moments that have caught the adult in charge off guard.

"It was definitely a surprise this summer when we were covering Mr. Biden and afterward we just stuck we were able to get an interview with him and since then we've been able to get interviews with other candidates as well,” said Appel.

Perhaps enough to make you think twice about what these soon-to-be voters might have to offer.

