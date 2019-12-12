Council Bluffs fire team rescues injured duck from icy waters

When your job is to fix fires, tangling with an injured duck in an icy trap is one of those "other duties as assigned," parts of the job description.

This particular duck was hampered by a broken wing and stuck on a partially frozen piece of Lake Manawa Tuesday afternoon. The Council Bluffs Fire Department went to work.

A team from the Engine 51 (B Shift) slipped into ice rescue suits, took the plunge and followed the quacks in the ice to solve the duck perils.

All's well in Fowl Town. The duck is now on the mend in the hands of Animal Control.