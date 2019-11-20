Council Bluffs elementary school launches fundraiser to save historic clock

They are working on a way to restart time at a Council Bluffs elementary school. Time that has stood still for decades.

There are only two times a day when the clock at Bloomer Elementary School has the correct time.

Local lore tells us the clock was a part of the original Bloomer Elementary, built-in 1880. That school was demolished and the current school was built in 1924. The clock on the front hasn’t worked for decades. Council Bluffs school officials are raising money to repair the clock.

Kim Kazmierczak is the principal of the bloomer.

“We feel like we’re an unfinished product even though it’s something that may not seem as viable as other things, I mean it finishes the entire community it finishes the downtown,” said Kazmierczak.

A fundraiser was started to raise the money to repair the clock. Bluffs officials are hoping the holiday season puts people in the mood to give.

“We’ve got about forty percent raised at this point and you know it slowed down a little bit but we thought we would look again because the season of giving is coming and the day of giving on the third of December is happening,” said Kazmierczak.

Over the decade's many teachers and students have attended Bloomer Elementary. Officials are hoping this historic school means as much to the community as reading, writing, and arithmetic.

The goal is to raise $10,000 to maintain the clock. If you would like to help, online donations can be made at the Council Bluffs School foundation.

