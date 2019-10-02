Council Bluffs community frustrated with standing water

A lot of the water that flooded the streets in Council Bluffs has receded, but there’s enough standing water to make things miserable for some of the people who live there.

People living in this northwest Council Bluffs apartment complex are having a hard time just picking up their mail. That’s because the complex has spots that are full of water, so much water that drivers aren’t taking any chances.

Jessica O’Neal says it floods here every time they get heavy rain. This time she knew it was coming, so she parked her car on higher ground.

“Don’t drive through the water, I’ve ruined a car before driving through water some years ago but yeah I’m not driving through that,” said O’Neal.

Drivers are taking short cuts through the grass to avoid the high water in the parking lot, which makes it tough for pedestrians to walk through.

“I just moved here about six months ago, this is maybe the third time I’ve seen it since it's been raining,” said Lenee Clemente, a resident. “It just needs to be, whatever is wrong needs to be fixed.”

Council Bluffs City officials say they are doing the best they can, a lot of their stations are operational and they have rented some pumps to get rid of standing water. Officials say the high intense rainfalls are just too much for their system to handle.

