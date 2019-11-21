Council Bluff's community booming with holiday pride after annual tree lighting

Thursday night's annual tree lighting ceremony in Council Bluffs comes on the heels of the city's own mayor raising the issue of mockery.

"It's a good crowd here, probably two or three thousand people," said Mayor Matt Walsh.

The fountain at Bayless Park is now lit bright blue and the trees in the park are covered in different colors.

Santa, of course, was also in attendance.

It's not just a chance to enjoy the beauty of the park but also the sense of community.

"To see it finally be spectacular here is wonderful," said Falicia Hunt.

This is what Walsh wants to hear. At his recent State of the city address he talked about the mockery and jokes about Council Bluffs people.

Nicknames like Counciltucky he says, are intentionally derogative.

"You know it's silly when you try to denigrate people by making statements. It's uncalled for. We just ignore it and go forward, we know what we have here and we're proud of what we have here," said Walsh.

Like any city, there are areas that need help more than others. Events like this bring people together to appreciate what they have.

"We get to utilize all the good in Iowa and all the good things in Nebraska. They need to look like that, that's what I do," said Joyce Mendoza, from Council Bluffs.

Nebraska and Iowa drama aside, the Christmas Spirit and community is in full swing as people admire the lights, walk the paths, and enjoy each other's company.

