Council Bluffs gets HUD grant to help foster care youth avoid homelessness

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has selected Council Bluffs as one of 10 cities to receive funding for a new program focused on helping young people aging out of foster care avoid homelessness.

HUD Secretary Ben Carson announced Thursday that nearly $1.2 million in funds for the Foster Youth to Independence initiative will be distributed across 10 communities all over the country.

The Council Bluffs Municipal Housing Agency's share is $146,937. Other cities awarded the special public housing funds: Little Rock, Ark.; Hayward, Calif.; Gainesville, Fla.; Albany, Ga.; O'Fallon, Mo.; Missoula, Mont.; New York City; Klamath Falls, Ore.; and Houston.

The FYI initiative was announced to the nation last July, with comments from Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, founding member fo the Senate Caucus on Foster Youth; and Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon, co-chair of the same caucus.

Thursday's announcement comes on the heels of a HUD grant awarded Feb. 27 to three Nebraska cities for Resident Opportunities and Self-Sufficiency Service Coordinators. The ROSS-SC grant awarded nearly $1.2 million to Omaha, Kearney, and Gering to support personnel that connect public housing residents to employment training, financial literacy services, education, and health and wellness programs. Omaha's share was $717,750; Kearney received $202,500; and Gering was awarded $239,250.