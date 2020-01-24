Council Bluffs cancels Loessfest due to venue's post-flood status

For the second year, the city has canceled Loessfest due to flooding, Council Bluffs officials said in a news release Friday.

Citing the current status of Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park and the short timeline between spring and Memorial Day weekend, when the event has traditionally been scheduled, the decision was made to cancel, the release states.

"We have decided to focus our spring efforts on returning the park to its original beauty," Vincent Martorellos, the city's director of parks and recreation, said in the release.

Last year, the event was postponed to Labor Day weekend due to the status of the park following the Heartland Flood in March; and then was canceled for the year in June.

Officials are hopeful the three-day festival will return in 2021, the release states.

Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said in the release that he's confident Hanafan Park will be restored.

"We've got a lot of work to do, but our crews are prepared for the challenge," he said in the release. "River's Edge Park is a point of pride for Council Bluffs, and we look forward to opening again soon."

Meanwhile, Council Bluffs officials are planning an event series they plan to announce "soon" that will take place throughout the year at various city parks, the release states.