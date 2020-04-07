Council Bluffs businesses adjust after governor orders closures

Police in Iowa are now working with businesses in Iowa after another round of closures from Governor Kim Reynolds.

A dozen additional businesses were added to Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds's order to close.

Those businesses were supposed to be closed by 8 am this morning.

The new list includes places like shopping malls, libraries and social clubs like the VFW.

It also includes tobacco and Vape shops.

While many in Council Bluffs have closed their doors, some say they are staying open for now.

Businesses like this one say they are confused by the new order.

They say they aren't sure if they are allowed to still operate because they do have a drive-thru.

Council Bluffs Police Department says they will be working with businesses by going around and educating them on the new measures.

They say they only want to do compliance checks as a last resort.

They say they will also be allowing businesses with drive-thru windows, like some Tobacco shops to continue to serve customers that way.

The closures will last until at least the end of April. The Governor can extend the order.

