Council Bluffs boy killed in hit-and-run remembered as full of joy

Days after Quintin Brownfield was killed in a tragic hit-and-run accident, the young boy is being remembered for his kind and caring nature. His grandmother, Sandy Larson, says the 8-year-old was full of life and love.

Quintin Brownfield

"I've never known a little boy that was so gentle," said Larson. "His smile and his eyes were excited and he was always looking for what's going to happen next. He had that life in his eyes."

Quintin's life was cut short Wednesday night when he was hit by an SUV at the intersection of Franklin and Carson Avenues in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Police say the driver, who they suspect was under the influence, left the scene but was found not too far away. Charges are pending against the driver.

"When you see these things on the news you just have to think times are different. People don't have money, food, they're working hard and everybody has to be more careful."

As Sandy and her family face an unthinkable tragedy, she's trying to focus on the happy times she shared with her grandson. She says he was a happy, active boy who played all kinds of sports and excelled in school. She remembers taking walks with him, picking up pine cones and doing crafts.

"I will miss him, a lot," Sandy said. "The way he kissed you and hugged you. So gentle."

A memorial has grown at the site of the crash. People have dropped off stuffed animals, a cross and flowers. A sign with the words "slow down" is planted in the ground.

A Go Fund Me page has also been set up to help support Quintin's family in their time of need.

