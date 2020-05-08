Council Bluffs WWII vet celebrates 100th birthday amid pandemic

A family planned a big birthday party for Lemoine Van Houten, then COVID-19 took over the world.

“Here I am 100 years old and worrying about something like this,” said Van Houten.

The Council Bluffs man made it through World War II.

“We were the largest to go to Europe,” said Van Houten.

In 1940, van, as he likes to be called, was drafted.

After training and protecting the northeastern coastline, this soldier got on a crowded boat to cross the Atlantic in 1944– assigned to the 26th infantry division.

“We headed to Northern France because the Germans were north of Paris,” said Van Houten. “The artillery was deafening.”

It turns out his mission would be one taught in history class.

“The battle for the Bulge. It was so cold and the snow. It was not easy to move,” said Van.

For six brutal weeks, the Germans tried to split the allies in the forests of Belgium.

“We were in 4 battles,” said Van. “You really didn’t have time to think about what was happening. We knew we were there for a purpose.”

On Christmas Eve, Van volunteered for an unknown trip.

“The colonel came to us and asked for 12-men. He didn’t tell us where we were going,” said Van.

They stopped to have dinner with a priest and came under attack.

Five years ago he traveled back to Europe and stopped in the neighborhood.

There’s the same small 12th-century church. It’s still standing.

“We had rescued a lot of people,” said Van.

At age 95, full of memories including a bronze star, he retraced his World War II route with his family for the first time.

“When we went back, the people knew we were Americans. They would come up and we couldn’t understand them. Their expressions were they were very thankful,” said Van.

He paused to salute General George Patton at his grave in Luxembourg – grateful to receive France’s highest order of merit, the Legion the Honor.

Now as he turns over a century of his life during an uncertain time, Van keeps it simple.

“I’m surrounded by everything I love and need,” said Van.

