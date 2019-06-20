Council Bluffs School District keeps food on the table during the summer

For the second year in a row, the Council Bluffs Public School District has won a national award for their summer foods program.

The Bluffs program feeds kids and their parents during the summer and the program has become very popular.

School is out for the summer but breakfast is still being served at some Council Bluffs schools.

We stopped by Longfellow Elementary around 8 a.m. and the kitchen staff was preparing for a crowd of hungry kids.

The children marched in to get their breakfast precisely at 8. Heather

Haven was there with her daughter and twin goddaughters. She said this program is necessary because she sees the need during the regular school year.

“I think it’s great because there’s so many kids I see that get off the busses with food that they bring home at nighttime or over the weekend during the school year. So I know the struggle is real."

This program kicked off last Monday and they're feeding about 2,000 kids a day.

Heather says the summer food program is a big help.

“It costs so much more in the summertime when the kids are home. You spend so much more money, you know, feeding them all day. So this helps a lot moneywise."

The Council Bluffs program was recognized as one of the best summer meal programs in the country

Lisa Stewart, Director of Nutrition, said, "The USDA has awards geared towards summer meals programs. It’s called the Turnip the Beet award and we were just notified last week that we were once again a recipient."

Stewart said the award is really more for the kitchen staff that prepares and serves the meals every day. The staff will tell you awards are nice but this program is all about feeding children.

Stephanie Morris said, "I want to make sure that everybody’s fed that's one of the biggest things for me make sure that everybody gets fed. Nobody deserves to be hungry."

The Council Bluffs Community School District summer food program runs through July 26th. They serve both breakfast and lunch.