Council Bluffs Police warn of potential scam callers asking for gift cards

Council Bluff's Police Department is warning residents of two incidents that have been reported involving scam callers posing as police asking for gift cards.

The scam callers threaten that the civilian has warrants to pay and need to do so with gift cards over the phone.

According to an officer, one person has fallen for it and is out $20,050. The other person hung up when the caller got upset.

The department reminds people to not give gift card information over the phone and to call Council Bluffs police with any questions.