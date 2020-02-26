Council Bluffs Police still looking for Tractor Supply robbery, carjacking suspect

Police are still looking for the man who robbed a Tractor Supply store more than two weeks ago in Council Bluffs then fled to Omaha in a white SUV — a man they previously called "armed and dangerous."

According to a post made Wednesday on the department's Facebook page, the man police are looking for has a tattoo on his neck and right forearm.

On Monday, Feb. 10, the man robbed the store, then carjacked a white SUV from a nearby school parking lot and fled to Omaha, police said then. The man abandoned the car near Bancroft Elementary school.

Anyone with information about this suspect, the robbery, or the carjacking is asked to contact CBPD Det. Wilson at 712-890-5339.