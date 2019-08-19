Council Bluffs Police search for shooting suspect as victim recovers

Council Bluffs Police are looking for a gunman as the shooter’s victim recovers.

The shooting happened early Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the Best Western motel on 27th Avenue around 2 a.m.

They found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound to his arm.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and police began to sort out what happened.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 712 328-4728 or anonymous tips can be given by calling Crime Stoppers at 712 328-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2019 WOWT. All rights reserved.