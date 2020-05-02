Council Bluffs officer shot at, returns fire, injures suspect outside gas station

A Council Bluffs Police Officer avoided being shot and returned fire leaving a suspect wounded after the officer told the man to return a gas can he was stealing Saturday morning, according to authorities.

The shooting happened outside a gas station near 35th Street and Nebraska Avenue at about 8 a.m., officers at the scene told 6 News.

The suspect, described as an adult male, had entered the gas station and stole a gas can before walking out of the business, police said.

At the same time, a Council Bluffs Officer pulled into the parking lot and the clerk at the station told the officer the suspect had taken a gas can without paying for it.

Police said the officer told the man to return the gas can when the man grabbed a gun and fired one shot at the officer.

The officer returned fire and injured the suspect. The officer was not injured.

The suspect was taken to a trauma center in Omaha for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect's girlfriend at the scene was taken-in for questioning by authorities. Security footage is being reviewed.

