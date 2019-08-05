Council Bluffs Police investigate suspicious death

Council Bluffs Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 52-year-old man.

Officers were called to a home near 21st Street and 6th Avenue at 5:15 p.m. Sunday to assist medics who had arrived to find the body of Jerrot Clark.

Authorities say they are currently withholding the apparent cause of death as they continue their investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Police Department at 712 328-4728 or Crime Stoppers at 712 328-7867.