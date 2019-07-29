Council Bluffs Police investigate report of attempted abduction

Council Bluffs Police are investigating a report of an attempted abduction near Valley View and Mall Drive Monday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m. authorities got word that a 15-year-old girl was running on Mall Drive when an unknown man approached her and grabbed her by the arm. The victim said she hit the man and was able to run away.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 45 to 50-years-old. He was wearing a black coat, blue jeans, grey shoes and a green stocking cap.

Several officers checked the area and were unable to locate anyone matching the suspect's description. The investigation continues.

Police released the accompanying aerial photo of the area where the incident happened. They're asking anyone who was in this area Monday between 8:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. and happened to see a man matching this description to contact Council Bluffs Police at 712-328-4765.

Police also issued a reminder to runners and bikers to be aware of their surroundings and whenever possible, travel in groups of two or more. Any suspicious people or activity should be reported to 9-1-1 immediately.

