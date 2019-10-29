Council Bluffs Police identify body found wrapped in a sheet Monday

Council Bluffs Police on Tuesday released the name of the man found dead Monday near Ninth Street and Second Avenue.

The body of Willam Josehtong Dut, 35, of Council Bluffs was found Monday morning wrapped in a sheet near that location, the police report states.

An autopsy was performed at the Iowa DCI Criminalistics Laboratory in Ankeny, Iowa, according to the report. The findings of the autopsy as well as the cause of death remain under investigation, the report states.

CBPD is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 712-328-4765; or call Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.