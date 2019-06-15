Council Bluffs Police ask for help locating missing children

The Council Bluffs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an 11-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy who ran away from Children’s Square USA at 500 North 7th Street.

The children were last seen around 11:30 am on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

Riann Goossen has long blonde hair. She was wearing black shorts and a white shirt.

Tyler Stevens was wearing a white T-shirt, Black Adidas Pants with a white stripe and red shoes.

If these children are located you are asked to contact the Council Bluffs Police Department 712 328-4728 or call 911.