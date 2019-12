Council Bluffs officers were called to a residence near Harrison and Seldon streets for a reported stabbing.

According to a release, the altercation was caused due to a dispute over allegations that the victim sexually abused a member of the family.

Dwight Poore was reported to have cut his wife's hand with a knife and stabbed another member of the family in the back during the altercation. He was booked on 2 counts of Willful Injury, according to the release.