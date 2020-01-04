Council Bluffs Library forgives late fees inspiring other libraries in the nation

The Council Bluffs Public Library is forgiving people with overdue books. The decision was made last November and since then, other libraries, even out of state are jumping on the no-late-fee bandwagon.

Nicole Murray and her daughters check out a lot of library books, sometimes it is hard to keep track of all the books they borrow.

“When we check out books we keep them in a big bag all together and there have been times when books have gone missing and we had to wait we get a fine I keep trying to renew it becomes a hassle as we 're frantically trying to find the book,” said Murry.

Anna Hartmann is the youth services director at the Council Bluffs public library. She says Nicole and everyone else who returns late books don't have to worry about paying a fine.

“Fines really create a barrier to using the library. We want not just the building to be welcoming we want people to be able to take our materials home we're not a repository for books we want people to use them and read them and be able to enjoy our materials in our collections,” said Hartmann.

Patrons still receive a bill after two weeks overdue just as a reminder to return their items but as long as they bring those items back then the fines are wiped clean off of their record (15 49

For Nicole that takes a lot of pressure off, no more worries about late fees.

“I think it's a great idea because then people won’t have to worry about the fines and they can check out books return them when they get a chance to as a teacher I would endorse anybody to read anytime all the time,” said Murray.

While the fines have been eliminated you will still have to pay to replace a lost or damaged book.

In Omaha, you still have to pay late fees for overdue books. According to the Omaha Public Library site, late materials collect fees of 25 cents a day with a five-dollar minimum per item.

