Council Bluffs Fire responds to Lake Manawa for capsized sailboat

The Council Bluffs Fire Department was dispatched to Lake Manawa for reports of a capsized sailboat and possible water rescue Sunday, Oct. 20.

According to a release, one male and one female were seen holding onto the boat. Both were wearing life jackets and cold-weather water gear.

The sailboat capsized on the west side of the lake near the duck hunting point. Fire department rescue personnel recovered the victims and later the boat, according to the release.

Both victims denied treatment.

