Costly quarantine concerns after Omaha woman's possible exposure to coronavirus

As government and health officials having been saying for several days now: Stay home, and alert medical experts if you believe you've been exposed to the coronavirus.

So that's exactly what Amanda Polanino did — at a cost.

For almost a decade, she's been working at VFW Post 2503.

"Eight years I think — it's been a while," Polanino tells 6 News. "I'm a bartender, bar manager,"

Food Night at the VFW last Wednesday was no different.

"It's just literally like walking into 50 different grandparent's house every week," Polanino said.

But everything shifted three days later.

"It was pretty much a little chaotic the first few hours of Saturday when we found out," she said. "Like, you know, oh my god."

Among the few hundred people who attended Food Night was Nebraska's first COVID-19 patient, who didn't know at the time that she was sick.

"Well, when I first found out, I was freaked out," Colanino said with a chuckle.

She was with her parents when the news broke.

"My mom has COPD and my dad has heart problems."

She's not in self-quarantine now because the health department has cleared her — and others at the post — several times.

"I made sure — I called them, I think, three times," she said, able to laugh at the memory. "They probably have my number memorized. But I just made sure, you know, that we took all necessary precautions and that I was being as safe as I could."

Even though Colanino never had contact with "Patient 1," she tried to stay home and away from others for the whole weekend — a small taste of what others experiencing a full quarantine go through.

She lost two days of work, and the VFW doesn't pay for sick days. Neither does her other job.

"I'm a small business owner — it's just me," she said. "How are we gonna pay bills? You know, what do we do?"

Right now, the Trump administration is working on an economic package that would help people like Colanino.

"Small and medium-sized businesses in America would be afforded the resources to provide paid leave so that no one would feel they would have to go to work if they might be infected or might have been exposed," Vice President Mike Pence said at a press conference Tuesday.

The vice president said the proposal was met with a positive response on Capitol Hill on both sides of the aisle — potentially good news for anyone, like Colanino, who goes even a day without pay.