Corrupt contractor swindles Fremont family

A Fremont family displaced after the heartland flood is still struggling to fix up their home.

It's been months - but Julie Anderson tells 6 News a contractor has hindered their recovery.

The home was supposed to be ready to move in on August 7th but insulation is still falling from the ceiling, light switches and electrical sockets are exposed.

"160 days today that we live in a camper -- I take my kids to the YMCA so they can shower every day," Anderson said.

Her family of five and two big dogs live in a camper.

"Every day they ask to go home," she said pouring her son Rowdy some milk.

Anderson tells us her daughter would share her life "sucks" but the boys are making due.

She and her husband, Keith, hired David Leander of Countryside Remodeling to make repairs on their home.

They met randomly, at a local pharmacy.

"Well we met Dave in April, in fact, I've got the paperwork upstairs, I'll show you April 25th," Anderson said. "He was like yeah I can do it all, I can remodel and stuff."

She trusted him.

The paperwork upstairs shows work got started in June -- Anderson was told they could move in by the 4th of July. That soon changed to the end of July, and then August 2nd.

Finally, by August 7th, they had enough.

Julie and Keith fired Leander.

Leander tells 6 News he could have gotten the job done if he had just one more day.

"We paid over $14,000 and not even to -- and to not even get it done and still not be home," Anderson said wiping away tears.

Leander agreed to pay the couple $2,500 for the remaining repairs. The check was postdated for August 16th.

"And the 16th comes and it's insufficient funds," Anderson said.

Same story the following days.

Finally, Leander tells Keith Anderson to wait until August 21st. He was expecting payment from another job and would submit the deposit.

"I'm kind of stuck between a rock and a hard place," Leander said in a phone call to 6 News. "I was supposed to get a deposit today, and now I can't."

Unfortunately, Julie's story isn't unique. She's spoken with a woman in Gretna and a couple in Elkhorn who are facing similar hardships.

Leander says inexperienced employees and the amount of work he took on are to blame.

"It just didn't go the way I was hoping for," Leander said.

He tells us he took a chance on college kids who needed the money and took on too many jobs trying to help people affected by the flood.

But it's not just the people hiring the contractor feeling the pain -- some employees haven't been paid in weeks.

One gentleman who wished to remain anonymous said in a text message "I'm just hoping to get some money or I'm going to lose my truck and if that happens I lose everything."

Leander acknowledge what happened.

"I told them, I go I can't pay you anymore I mean I'm tapped out as far as borrowing money goes," he said. "I go I can't pay you until we get this job done."

Anderson's husband is finishing the work on their home -- he works 10-hour workdays and then puts in another few hours every night trying to complete his own home.

Julie wants others to take caution if they hire Leander.

"He sold a good game, I mean you want to believe him," she said.

6 News found 10 additional cases against Leander's contracting company and when asked about them -- he said he was "done and not going to do this anymore."