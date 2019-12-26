Corrections facility damaged during inmate disturbance

Nebraska Corrections officials are sorting through a Christmas Eve disturbance that damaged Lincoln's Diagnostic and Evaluation Center.

It happened around 7 p.m. when staff members confiscated food and homemade alcohol from some inmates.

Authorities said inmates disabled surveillance cameras, some furniture was broken and a window was cracked.

Corrections Director Scott Frakes said, “The event was concluded fairly quickly. The deployment of chemicals (oleoresin capsicum) was not necessary and there were no injuries to inmates or staff members. No other areas of the institution were impacted.”

Fourteen inmates were involved in the incident that resulted in the facility initially being placed on lockdown. It was moved to Modified Operations status Wednesday morning with normal operations scheduled to resume later in the day.