Corrections Department employee arrested in Lincoln

Erin Slater, 37, a former corporal at the Lincoln Correctional Center, has been arrested for unauthorized communication with a prisoner.

Slater was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol on Wednesday and has resigned her position. She had been employed by NDCS since March, 2019.

Corrections Director Scott Frakes said, “It is concerning that someone who is with the agency for a relatively short period of time would deliberately decide to cross professional boundaries with an inmate. We will not tolerate this behavior and staff members risk their future employment when they do.”

Details of the circumstances that led to Slater's arrest were not disclosed.

Unauthorized communication with a prisoner is a Class IV felony.